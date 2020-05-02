Hair salons prepping for possible May 20 reopening

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s plan to reopen parts Connecticut on May 20 includes personal services like hair and nail salons, but there are some safety changes customers can expect.

Jo Bella Salon in Branford told News 8 the plan to open is a “go” but the appointments for clients may look different.

For example, to honor social distancing rules, there will only be one client allowed in at a time.

Clients will also be required to wear a mask inside for services and stylists will also have masks and gloves incorporated into their routine.

“We work this closely with people all the time, so wearing masks and gloves is about safety before vanity, so for my team, I wanna make sure that they’re protected and they’re safe,” said Jo Bella Salon owner, Maura Petrosino.

Petrosino said she has ordered UV sanitation units and sarid booking an appointment may also be a different experience.

She added other salons in Branford are also on the same page as far as incorporating PPE into their styling routines.

“Normally, we double book clients in between a color,” she said. “We can take a hair cut in between. So we will be booking the appropriate amount of time to have an extra 15 minutes to sanitize each chair, station, all of our sinks in between each client.”

Given the new restrictions, stylists are encouraging clients to be patient.

Some salons like Jo Bella’s will also be asking clients prior to their appointment about any symptoms they may have.

Petrosino said it’s important to be honest, and if you are showing symptoms or if you’ve come into contact with someone with symptoms, to be on the safe side and just reschedule.