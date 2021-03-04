Hamden church holds COVID-19 vaccination pop-up site to target underserved communities

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There are more and more COVID vaccine clinics popping up, but one in a Hamden church Thursday was truly a pop-up site.

The basement of the Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church is the latest spot to get the shot, thanks to concerns the senior pastor had about his congregation. Here they are not looking to vaccinate thousands, more like dozens.

The church is targeting a specific group: People of color whom senior pastor Reverend Keith King asked if they were getting the vaccine.

“They would reply, ‘I’m going to wait,'” said King at a Thursday morning press conference. “Or they would express distrust because of what happened to us in the past.”

Times have changed, however, and the COVID vaccines are all tested and safe, so Rev. King reached out to Yale New Haven health to bring the vaccine to the church. Curtis Antrum was one of the first in line.

“I just thought it was the responsible thing to do. I’m also an educator, I work at a college,” said Antrum. “I want to be an example, and I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Folks were able to sign up for their second shot at this first clinic, and both the church and YNHH say they hope to have more of these pop-up clinics in the future.