Hamden mayor confirms town’s first coronavirus case

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Curt Leng has confirmed Hamden’s first case of coronavirus.

“As you may already know, Hamden had its first individual who tested positive for Coronavirus 19,” Leng said in a message to residents. “We wish that individual the very best, and offer our concern and the prayers of our entire Hamden community for swift recovery.”

He said residents should be following Governor Ned Lamont’s Stay Home Policy while continuing to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“State Officials explained that we should assume for every one positive case, there are 100 additional people who have the virus who have not yet been identified through testing,” Leng said. “I don’t consider Hamden to have one case, we need to understand that we likely have at least 200 cases in our community.”

There have been 415 confirmed cases in the state. It is unclear if this case is included in that number.