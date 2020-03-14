Hamden parents say doctors won’t test their 16-year-old son for coronavirus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents out of Hamden said they’re frustrated after doctors refused to test their 16-year-old son for coronavirus.

They said their son, Connor Grace, was recently released from the hospital after having pneumonia and now has developed flu-like symptoms.

The Graces said they took him to the pediatrician where they were told he can’t get tested for COVID-19.

“To literally be hoping that it’s the flu, which is no fun for anybody, it’s kind of an odd place that we’re in right now, but that where we are,” said Sean Grace, Connor’s father.

Grace said he’s worried because his son already has a compromised immune system.

“You’d assume that someone in a category like that, that coronavirus testing would be easily available, but it is so limited right now,” he told News 8.

Presently, there are 12 COVID-19 cases in the state, and only patients with written orders from a doctor can be tested.

“We’re not overly anxious right now I mean he’s doing fine,” said Connor. “It’s just that that testing should be more widely available and hopefully, it will be soon.”

And that wish may just come true as Yale New Haven Health should soon start testing for the virus.

But for now, Connor said he’s doing “okay.” The family said they plan to stay home and avoid large crowds.