Hamden reverting to Phase 2 of reopening

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Mayor Curt Leng is now reverting the town to Phase 2 of reopening Connecticut.

Hamden is at the orange level, meaning it has seen an increase of COVID-19 positive cases. The town is taking action now in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, in what town officials say appears to be a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“‘We’re in this together’ is a common phrase,” Mayor Leng said, “but it rings so very true right now. Small actions, wearing masks, distancing, avoiding indoor gatherings, washing our hands, and being especially cautious should you be in a high-risk category will impact so many families and save lives.”

There are now around 30 towns and cities under the state’s COVID-19 Red Alert, the state’s highest threshold for an uptick in cases.