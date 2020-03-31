Hamden teenager learned how to sew to help make masks for hospitals during coronavirus outbreak

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Kingsley usually is knee-deep in work this time of year.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, he’s spending a lot of time at home lending a helping hand to his daughter, Amelia, make masking for hospital employees in need.

She always wanted to learn how to sew, so her mother, Makaela, figured there was no time like the present to learn.

Now, the 13-year-old is taking her new skills and using them to help others.

“Making the masks; this my way to contribute to the community,” she said.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hamden teenager was saving to buy a sewing machine.

“I had some money saved up but not enough yet. My mom decided to get one, and she would pay for it, but her thing about it was I had to create a curriculum for it.”

So, the eighth-grader got to work creating a Google Doc, doing her research and planning a budget for her mother.

Amelia’s first step was learning how to sew. Some YouTube videos and a little trial and error helped.

Now, she’s turning out each mask in 15 to 20 minutes and to the guidelines of Yale New Haven Hospital.

She is staying up late and getting up early to perfect her passion — with the help of her mom, dad and brother, Eli.

She plans to bring 50 maks to the hospital later this week.