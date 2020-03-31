Live Now
Watch News 8 at 9pm

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Hamden teenager learned how to sew to help make masks for hospitals during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Kingsley usually is knee-deep in work this time of year.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, he’s spending a lot of time at home lending a helping hand to his daughter, Amelia, make masking for hospital employees in need.

She always wanted to learn how to sew, so her mother, Makaela, figured there was no time like the present to learn.

Now, the 13-year-old is taking her new skills and using them to help others.

“Making the masks; this my way to contribute to the community,” she said.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hamden teenager was saving to buy a sewing machine.

“I had some money saved up but not enough yet. My mom decided to get one, and she would pay for it, but her thing about it was I had to create a curriculum for it.”

So, the eighth-grader got to work creating a Google Doc, doing her research and planning a budget for her mother.

Amelia’s first step was learning how to sew. Some YouTube videos and a little trial and error helped.

Now, she’s turning out each mask in 15 to 20 minutes and to the guidelines of Yale New Haven Hospital.

She is staying up late and getting up early to perfect her passion — with the help of her mom, dad and brother, Eli.

She plans to bring 50 maks to the hospital later this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Lab in Milford says their DNA testing can accurately test for COVID-19, avoids false negatives

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lab in Milford says their DNA testing can accurately test for COVID-19, avoids false negatives"

Gov. Lamont having CEOs of hospital systems across the state work together during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont having CEOs of hospital systems across the state work together during coronavirus pandemic"

Number of people in New Haven lockup has been reduced, cleaning increased amid coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of people in New Haven lockup has been reduced, cleaning increased amid coronavirus outbreak"

One Good Thing: Notre Dame students thank healthcare workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Notre Dame students thank healthcare workers"

Quinnipiac University donates medical supplies, food to combat coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinnipiac University donates medical supplies, food to combat coronavirus"

Hamden enacts another emergency order limits gatherings at parks, trails, more amid coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden enacts another emergency order limits gatherings at parks, trails, more amid coronavirus"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss