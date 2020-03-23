Hartford health officials talk anxiety, healthcare inequity during coronavirus outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials from Hartford Hospital spoke with News 8 Monday about how to talk to your kids about the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, and the healthcare inequities the outbreak is highlighting.

In the video above, Sarah Lewis, Vice President at Health Equity for Hartford HealthCare, speaks about healthcare inequity in the state that is being highlighted by the rapid spread of highly-contagious COVID-19.

In the video below, Dr. Laura Saunders, a Child Psychologist at the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital, speaks about the anxieties surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, and how to speak to your kids openly about the situation.