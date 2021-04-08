Hartford HealthCare begins vaccinating emergency patients against COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A big moment for Hartford HealthCare’s vaccination effort. They are kick starting a pilot program to get Johnson and Johnson vaccine to their patients in the emergency department.

“That means if a patient wants to get vaccinated before they are discharged from the hospital, they can. We are able to make that happen. This will be accessed on a case by case basis given the condition on each patient and the vaccine supply,” said Gary Havican, President Central Region.

Hartford HealthCare reached major milestone administering 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in less than four months.