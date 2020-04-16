Hartford HealthCare confirms employee death from coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford HealthCare employee has died from coronavirus.

Hartford HealthCare officials confirmed the male employee’s death on Thursday.

“We do have one of our individuals, one of our colleagues unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis and obviously our heart goes out to the family and friends and members of his team at this time of an unfortunate event. We are all saddened by this turn of event,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford Healthcare EVP &Chief Clinical Officer.

The identity of the man was not yet released.

“As you can appreciate the privacy around these issues are paramount interest to all of us. I would not be able to share more details on that,” Kumar added.

