Hartford HealthCare continues to ramp up Covid-19 testing after reaching milestone

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s Covid-19 case numbers continue moving in the right direction. Even with those improving numbers, Connecticut continues to work with Hartford HealthCare to ramp up more Covid-19 testing as the hospital system reaches a major milestone.

On Sunday, Hartford HealthCare tested its 100-thousandth patient for Covid-19. Something Governor Ned Lamont and leaders across the state paused to acknowledge.

“We have 150 staff members who changed their jobs in March. Stopped doing what they were traditionally assigned to and volunteered and said we will commit to do whatever is necessary to do testing for our community,” said Jeffrey Flacks, President/CEO, Hartford HealthCare.

They celebrated at Duncaster senior living facility in Bloomfield where the mobile testing unit was deployed Thursday. All patients and staff there are tested regularly and they haven’t seen a positive case in five weeks.

“We have the lowest infection rate in the country. We’re taking this seriously. To be able to do as much testing as we do with a low infection rate and the number of people who are asymptomatic makes a big difference,” said Lamont.

Leaders at Hartford HealthCare say reaching this milestone is a key indicator that staying home, socially distancing and wearing masks are effective to slow the spread. But they say now is not the time time to slow down.

“When is it safe for us to go back into the nursing homes, for example, we need to keep testing. This is just a representation of our capability at this point in time,” said Keith Grant, Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford HealthCare.

There are over 150 testing sites across the state. The Governor says Hartford Healthcare is a key part of that.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford HealthCare continues to ramp up Covid-19 testing after reaching milestone

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare continues to ramp up Covid-19 testing after reaching milestone"

South Windsor mayor, students support Black Lives Matter movement with new painting on Town Hall driveway

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "South Windsor mayor, students support Black Lives Matter movement with new painting on Town Hall driveway"

CT’s business leaders to urge employees to respond to 2020 Census Friday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT’s business leaders to urge employees to respond to 2020 Census Friday"

Police identify suspect wanted in connection to Hartford auto garage fire started by illegal fireworks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify suspect wanted in connection to Hartford auto garage fire started by illegal fireworks"

Hartford Healthcare, Connecticut College announce new partnership to keep students safe

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare, Connecticut College announce new partnership to keep students safe"

Expert discusses new partnership between Hartford HealthCare,Connecticut College

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Expert discusses new partnership between Hartford HealthCare,Connecticut College"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss