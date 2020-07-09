Hartford HealthCare continues to ramp up Covid-19 testing after reaching milestone

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s Covid-19 case numbers continue moving in the right direction. Even with those improving numbers, Connecticut continues to work with Hartford HealthCare to ramp up more Covid-19 testing as the hospital system reaches a major milestone.

On Sunday, Hartford HealthCare tested its 100-thousandth patient for Covid-19. Something Governor Ned Lamont and leaders across the state paused to acknowledge.

“We have 150 staff members who changed their jobs in March. Stopped doing what they were traditionally assigned to and volunteered and said we will commit to do whatever is necessary to do testing for our community,” said Jeffrey Flacks, President/CEO, Hartford HealthCare.

They celebrated at Duncaster senior living facility in Bloomfield where the mobile testing unit was deployed Thursday. All patients and staff there are tested regularly and they haven’t seen a positive case in five weeks.

“We have the lowest infection rate in the country. We’re taking this seriously. To be able to do as much testing as we do with a low infection rate and the number of people who are asymptomatic makes a big difference,” said Lamont.

Leaders at Hartford HealthCare say reaching this milestone is a key indicator that staying home, socially distancing and wearing masks are effective to slow the spread. But they say now is not the time time to slow down.

“When is it safe for us to go back into the nursing homes, for example, we need to keep testing. This is just a representation of our capability at this point in time,” said Keith Grant, Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford HealthCare.

There are over 150 testing sites across the state. The Governor says Hartford Healthcare is a key part of that.