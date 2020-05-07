Hartford HealthCare creates ‘Return to Work’ program to help employees get back on the job safely

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– All kinds of businesses are working on just how they will reopen in the coming weeks and months. Hartford HealthCare has created a “Return to Work Program” to help employers go through the process safely.

Hartford HealthCare and it’s “Go Health Urgent Care” locations have created a “customizable return to work program” to assist employers in getting their employees back on the job safely in the future.

“Employers can send their employees into the urgent care centers and we do some testing and other counseling around going back to work,” said Dr. Eric Walsh, Hartford HealthCare Go Health Urgent Care.

Employees can receive acute tests and antibody tests for the coronavirus. The program allows employers guidance on things like clinical questions, monitoring, safety and testing workflows.

“We go back to work with kind of a little bit more peace of mind. We start the timeline at zero, and obviously there may be some period rechecks of labs depending on the employer that we would also be able to do,” said Walsh.

The program does not require anyone to physically go inside an urgent care. Employers can have employees sign up on a website, get a virtual visit and then drive through for Covid-19 testing.

Hospital leaders are also thinking ahead. While Hartford HealthCare has been treating non Covid-19 patients and performing some surgeries throughout this pandemic, they are now gradually looking at performing other postponed essential surgeries.

“I’m really pleased that it’s starting to happen because there are people in our community who are in pain, who are in some instances suffering, need care, need treatment, and it can be done safely within our hospitals and I can assure you every precaution is being taken,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President And CEO, Hartford HealthCare,

And you heard Doctor Eric Walsh mention “retesting.” That is a key part of the back to work program in managing and maintaining employee health.