Hartford HealthCare discusses newest field hospital, how Auxiliary has helped during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In just a matter of hours last weekend, the Connecticut Army and Air National Guard worked with Hartford HealthCare to set up a massive field hospital inside the Connecticut Convention Center.

The facility was set-up quickly to prepare for a potential patient overflow at Hartford Hospital.

President of Hartford HealthCare Medical Group Dr. Mark Prete joined us live from Hartford HealthCare Studios to talk more about the facility and how it will operate.

They are not on the front lines in hospitals, but the auxiliaries play a key role in supporting all kinds of services and programs.

Co-President of the Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Shelley Dodd tells us how the group has responded to the coronavirus pandemic.