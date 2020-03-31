Hartford HealthCare doctor says CT needs to be better at social distancing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Every day, we have more questions about coronavirus, like how it spreads and how it is treated.

On Tuesday, News 8 got answers from Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare, on issues like local use of a recently approved drug and if ibuprofen makes COVID-19 more dangerous.

With the coronavirus curve still on the incline in Connecticut, Kumar said they are administering the just-approved malaria drug chloroquine with azithromycin.

But, who exactly is receiving it?

“Generally, the patients who are getting to the ICU, who or are not responding to that supportive therapy given by our infectious disease providers at this time,” Kumar said.

He said 40% of the coronavirus spread is dependant upon social distancing, and Connecticut needs to do better.

“Kids hanging out together at this time, small house parties are happening in different areas of the state,” he said. “I think these are the things we really need to focus on at this time.”

Does the coronavirus feed off of ibuprofen in a COVID-19 positive patient?

“I do not know whether it feeds off of it or not but ibuprofen has shown…has been found unsafe in the disease activity…I do recommend only Tylenol to control the fever; I do not recommend ibuprofen.”