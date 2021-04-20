Hartford Healthcare doctor wants public to know: COVID vaccine appointments are available

(WTNH) — Doctors in Connecticut are trying to spread the word that COVID vaccines are available and when there are extra doses.

You can get text alerts through your My Chart account on attempting to get the vaccine. They are trying to reach out to those people who got frustrated with the signing up process and gave up. Their message now is that appointments are open.

“I think we are getting to a point to where there’s less pressure on that which is expected as we continue to work through the population and so we may have more appointments than we have people raising their hand,” Dr. James Cardon, Exec. VP, Clinical Integration Officer Hartford Healthcare.

We asked if Dr.Cardon believes the problems with the J&J rollout have impacted turnout. Dr. Cardon says he doesn’t know, but that it is a possibility.

The governor has said at some point this month, demand and supply will switch. Dr. Cardon says at this point, the demand is still high but believes supply is gradually catching up.