Hartford HealthCare eases visitor restrictions at St. Vincent’s Medical Center

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — As COVID cases in the state and hospital begin to decline, Hartford HealthCare has eased visitor restrictions at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The changes include:

General Visiting Hours: Noon-8 p.m., daily.

Only one visitor per patient per day.

30 minute visit maximum.

No visitors for COVID positive patients or patients under suspicion for COVID diagnosis.

No visitors under 16.

“In addition to our exceptional medical care, healing requires personal support and reassurance. Visitors play an important role in our patients’ healing process,” said Nicole Loiz, Director of Clinical Operations at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Visitor restrictions remain in place for COVID-designated units in the hospital. Those units are well separated from all public and non-COVID patient spaces.

Visitor guidelines for the safety of patients and staff remain in place, including social distancing, mandatory masks and screening upon entering the hospital.

More details can be found online.