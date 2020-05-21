Hartford HealthCare: Expect another coronavirus surge around November

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare’s Chief Clinical Officer says to expect another coronavirus surge around late fall, early winter.

He says we could see another outbreak in November, but says the state’s healthcare system is prepared to handle it.

Dr. Ajay Kumar said, “This is definitely going to be much better response in all possible ways and I’m hoping that whatever happens in the winter well manage it better than we’ve managed from this time.”

Dr. Kumar said hospitals are now experienced in managing PPE and increasing hospital capacity during a pandemic.