Hartford HealthCare expert discusses COVID long-haulers and lung issues

(WTNH)– As we approach one year of COVID in Connecticut, we continue to learn more about the virus and its long term effects. For some patients, the side effects are stubborn and slow to leave the body.

So called “long haulers” are patients who struggle with the virus for an extended period of time. Doctor Dilpreet Kaur, a pulmonologist at Windham Hospital, discusses if there is any data about the number of long haulers in Connecticut, what we know about them, and how they are being treated in the video above.