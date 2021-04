(WTNH)– We are now a year removed from the onset of COVID and every day we learn more about the virus and its treatments. Patients known as “long haulers” have ongoing symptoms that won’t let up.

Doctor Dilpreet Kaur, a Pulmonology and Critical Care Specialist at Windham Hospital, discusses who the long haulers are, if they had severe cases of COVID, and the treatments that are being offered at the COVID Recovery Center in the video above.