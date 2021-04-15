Hartford HealthCare expert discusses delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities

(WTNH)– During the all out fight against COVID, one of the challenges has been to deliver the vaccine to underserved communities. That’s playing out in cities across the state.

Hartford HealthCare has been visiting neighborhoods in Hartford in an effort to educate and vaccinate residents. Greg Jones, Vice President for Community Health and Engagement for Hartford HealthCare, discusses the strategy for bringing the COVID vaccine to underserved community members and why it’s important in the video above.