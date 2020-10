HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– So many things have been impacted by this pandemic, including some spectator sports.

Hartford HealthCare has partnered with a soccer team from Canada!

Doctor Clifford Rios, Sports Medicine Service Line Director at the Bone & Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital, discusses how the Toronto FC team ended up in Connecticut, of all places, and what kind of services the team has access to in the video above.