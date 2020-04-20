Hartford HealthCare experts discuss coronavirus symptoms, making personal protective equipment

Coronavirus

(WTNH)– We’ve been getting so many questions about symptoms, and how contagious Covid-19 is.

Infectious Disease Specialist at the Hospital of Central CT, Doctor Henry Anyimadu, tells us about some of the new symptoms and how someone can differentiate allergy symptoms from Covid-19 symptoms in the video above.

We are also seeing so much ingenuity in these times, with people making the protective equipment that healthcare workers need so badly.

Hartford Hospital Emergency Medicine Doctor Shawn London tells us about how he came to make 3-D masks and what the process entails in the video below.

