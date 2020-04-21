Hartford HealthCare Experts discuss EMS response, critical care during Covid-19

(WTNH)– Some of the front line medical workers who need to stay safe right now are the emergency crews in ambulances.

Dr. Charles Johndro, Medical Director, Ground EMS, Emergency Department, Hartford Hospital, tells us how Hartford Hospital is working to keep them safe and how the hospital collaborated with the EMS community during the COVID-19 pandemic in the video above.

When it comes to treating critically ill patients in the ER, Hartford Hospital also has a special program that has been developed in the past five years.

Dr. Matthew Tichauer, the Director of “Emergency Critical Care” at Hartford Hospital, tells us about the Emergency Critical Care Program that he developed to combat the rise in volume to help manage patients in the video below.