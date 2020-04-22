1  of  2
Hartford HealthCare experts discuss new partnership to increase Covid-19 testing, how pandemic impacts those with substance abuse

Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A major announcement was made to dramatically ramp up Covid-19 testing in Connecticut.

The state, Hartford HealthCare and Quest Diagnostics have formed a new partnership to tackle this.

Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford HealthCare President and CEO, discussed this new partnership and antibody testing in the video above.

Isolation and fear are just some of the things being felt by many during this pandemic, and for those with substance abuse and opioid additions, things can be especially challenging.

Dr. Craig Allen, Medical Director of Rushford, a provider of addiction and mental health treatment programs and part of the Hartford HealthCare system, talks about how the pandemic affects patients with substance abuse and opioid addictions in the video below.

