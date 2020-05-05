Breaking News
Hartford HealthCare experts discuss Remdesivir to treat Covid-19, impact of drug supply on treatment

(WTNH)– We’re hearing about different treatments being considered in the fight against Covid-19. Remdesivir is one of those drugs.

Eric Arlia, Senior Director of System Pharmacy with Hartford HealthCare, tells us about what type of medication Remdesivir is and if Hartford HealthCare has access to it in the video above.

We’ve also been hearing a lot about the supply of protective equipment in hospitals but what about the drug supply?

Casey Dempsey, and Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacist with Hartford HealthCare, tells us about the treatment protocol for ID when it comes to COVID-19 and how the drug supply impacted treatment decisions in the video below.

