Hartford HealthCare experts talk personal protective equipment, health equity

(WTNH)– Getting that personal protective equipment to hospitals is of critical importance.

If you want an idea of what kind of work is being done by the doctors, nurses and staff at Hartford HealthCare, watch the video they put together above.

The person leading the charge during this pandemic, Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford HealthCare’s President and CEO, talks more abut their strategy and new and unique ways to help.

Additionally, Hartford HealthCare is helping the hungry and bridging the gap where many face inequality in their access to healthcare during the pandemic.

Sarah Lewis, the Vice President of “Health Equity” for Hartford HealthCare, tells us about Hartford HealthCare’s existing Foodshare partnership and how the need has emerged since the covid pandemic in the video below.