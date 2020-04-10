Breaking News
Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus hit 100,000
1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Elicker, New Haven officials give an update on the city’s coronavirus response Mayor Bronin to update residents on tax relief programs

Hartford HealthCare experts talk personal protective equipment, health equity

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Getting that personal protective equipment to hospitals is of critical importance.

If you want an idea of what kind of work is being done by the doctors, nurses and staff at Hartford HealthCare, watch the video they put together above.

The person leading the charge during this pandemic, Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford HealthCare’s President and CEO, talks more abut their strategy and new and unique ways to help.

Additionally, Hartford HealthCare is helping the hungry and bridging the gap where many face inequality in their access to healthcare during the pandemic.

Sarah Lewis, the Vice President of “Health Equity” for Hartford HealthCare, tells us about Hartford HealthCare’s existing Foodshare partnership and how the need has emerged since the covid pandemic in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss