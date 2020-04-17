Hartford HealthCare experts talk plasma donation, surge of patients

(WTNH)– Plasma donation is advancing the science in the fight against Covid-19 and greater Hartford is preparing for the area’s peak of patients.

Hartford HealthCare is on the cutting edge of that technology. President and CEO of Hartford Healthcare, Jeffrey Flaks, tells us more about plasma donation and antibody testing in the video above.

Are we seeing hospitalizations level off in Fairfield County?

Dr. Steven Valassis, Chair of Emergency Medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, talks about how that hospital in Bridgeport is handling the surge of patients in the video below.

