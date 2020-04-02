Hartford HealthCare experts talk triage tents and trailers, medical treatments for coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare is moving quickly to implement a brand new triage tent and trailer outside Hartford Hospital that is specifically designed for the intake of potential Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Kenneth Robinson, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Hartford Hospital, talks more about this new set up and how they redesigned the emergency department at Hartford Hospital to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients in the video above.

We also know the precautions needed to help keep the coronavirus from spreading, but what types of medical treatments are there?

Infectious Diseases Consultant for the Hospital of Central Connecticut, Dr. Henry Any-Madu, discuses some of the new medications being used to treat COVID-19 in the video below.

