Hartford HealthCare experts talk virtual health platform, how coronavirus impacts pregnancy

(WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare built a virtual health platform to identify patients who qualify for Covid-19 testing.

The President of Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Dr. Mark Prete, tells how us that is going and about their primary care virtual visits in the video above.

We also all probably know someone who is pregnant during this time so we’re talking with an expert, Dr. Adam Borgida, the Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hartford Hospital, about how pregnant woman can protect themselves from coronavirus in the video below.