Hartford HealthCare frontline workers start receiving second dose of Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Frontline workers at Hartford HealthCare who were among the first in Connecticut to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are getting their second dose Monday.

Those vaccinations happened Monday morning at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Workers getting their vaccines today got their first shot back on December 14 when Hartford HealthCare received their first 2,000 doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine.

In all, Hartford HealthCare has ten vaccination clinics at their facilities statewide. They plan to open an 11th next week allowing them to provide 2,000 doses per day.

