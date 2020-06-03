1  of  2
Hartford HealthCare hospitals to allow visitors again after Covid-19 pandemic led to restrictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare announced on Wednesday that its hospitals are opening their doors to visitors again, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hartford HealthCare President and CEO, Jeffrey A. Flaks made the announcement during a press conference that their hospital system is beginning to migrate back to allowing visitors and will begin bringing people back in starting Wednesday, through next week.

Hartford HealthCare was one of the first hospital systems to restrict visitors to keep patients and staff safe from Covid-19. However, Flaks says they are ready to move forward after deeming it safe.

Visitors and family members have been proven beneficial for patients during their stay in the hospital. It was a difficult decision for hospital officials to impose the restrictions at the start of pandemic but it was vital in reducing the risk of spreading Coronavirus.

Hartford HealthCare plans to have a safe and “phased in” approach for expanding their visitation policy.

Visitors will only be allowed in through select entrances for a screening process and will have their temperatures taken. They will also be required to wear a mask, use hand hygiene and practice social distancing.

For the complete details on the new visitation regulations, click here.

