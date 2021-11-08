Hartford HealthCare hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hartford HealthCare administers COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11

(WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for young children at several locations across the state on Saturday.

The clinics will be held for children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Pfizer pediatric dose will be given to children and the second dose will be given on Dec. 4.

Here’s a list of locations where children can get the vaccines:

  • Hartford Region: Hartford Hospital at Heublein Hall, 560 Hudson St., Hartford
  • Fairfield Region: St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Hawley Conference Center, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport
  • Central Region: The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Lecture Room #2, 100 Grand St., New Britain
  • East Region: Regional Support Office, 11 Stott Ave., Norwich
  • Northwest Region: Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Memorial Conference Room, 540 Litchfield St., Torrington
  • Hartford HealthCare Medical Group: HHC MG Office, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

To find an available appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

As e-scooter rentals become popular in Hartford, the company is making safety the first priority

News /

Suffield police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed a UConn student last month

News /

Hartford PD: Man injured in shooting on Dorothy Street

News /

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the U.S.

News /

Democrat Biggs wins Wethersfield recount for 9th seat on town council by 5 votes

News /

UConn Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccinations to children 5-11

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss