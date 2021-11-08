Hartford HealthCare hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday

(WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for young children at several locations across the state on Saturday.

The clinics will be held for children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Pfizer pediatric dose will be given to children and the second dose will be given on Dec. 4.

Here’s a list of locations where children can get the vaccines:

Hartford Region: Hartford Hospital at Heublein Hall, 560 Hudson St., Hartford

Fairfield Region: St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Hawley Conference Center, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport

Central Region: The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Lecture Room #2, 100 Grand St., New Britain

East Region: Regional Support Office, 11 Stott Ave., Norwich

Northwest Region: Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Memorial Conference Room, 540 Litchfield St., Torrington

Hartford HealthCare Medical Group: HHC MG Office, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

To find an available appointment, click here.