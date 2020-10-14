Hartford HealthCare launches COVID-19 recovery center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare has launched the region’s first center dedicated to health and healing after COVID-19.
Experts said many patients recovering from the virus continue to face lingering side effects, which can impact the heart, brain, lungs and mental health.
Hartford HealthCare said it has assembled a multidisciplinary team of clinical experts who specialize in those areas to provide patients with the essential care they need to fully recover from this virus.
Long-term COVID-19 symptoms can include:
- Muscle weakness.
- Difficulty breathing, speaking or swallowing, possibly resulting from heart or lung problems.
- Fatigue.
- Balance issues.
- Neuropathy and myopathy.
- Unsteady gait.
- Pain.
- Headache.
- Cognitive changes.
- Stroke.
- Mood changes or mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hartford HealthCare plans to announce more information in a virtual press conference at 11 a.m.