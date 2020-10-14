Hartford HealthCare launches COVID-19 recovery center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare has launched the region’s first center dedicated to health and healing after COVID-19.

Experts said many patients recovering from the virus continue to face lingering side effects, which can impact the heart, brain, lungs and mental health.

Hartford HealthCare said it has assembled a multidisciplinary team of clinical experts who specialize in those areas to provide patients with the essential care they need to fully recover from this virus.

Long-term COVID-19 symptoms can include:

Muscle weakness.

Difficulty breathing, speaking or swallowing, possibly resulting from heart or lung problems.

Fatigue.

Balance issues.

Neuropathy and myopathy.

Unsteady gait.

Pain.

Headache.

Cognitive changes.

Stroke.

Mood changes or mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hartford HealthCare plans to announce more information in a virtual press conference at 11 a.m.