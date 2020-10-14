Hartford HealthCare launches COVID-19 recovery center

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare has launched the region’s first center dedicated to health and healing after COVID-19.

Experts said many patients recovering from the virus continue to face lingering side effects, which can impact the heart, brain, lungs and mental health.  

Hartford HealthCare said it has assembled a multidisciplinary team of clinical experts who specialize in those areas to provide patients with the essential care they need to fully recover from this virus.

 Long-term COVID-19 symptoms can include:

  • Muscle weakness.
  • Difficulty breathing, speaking or swallowing, possibly resulting from heart or lung problems.
  • Fatigue.
  • Balance issues.
  • Neuropathy and myopathy.
  • Unsteady gait.
  • Pain.
  • Headache.
  • Cognitive changes.
  • Stroke.
  • Mood changes or mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hartford HealthCare plans to announce more information in a virtual press conference at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford HealthCare to launch COVID-19 recovery center

News /

Zoom attack during virtual synagogue service under investigation

News /

Holmes School in New Britain moves all students to remote learning for Wednesday due to COVID-19 case

News /

Pratt & Whitney announce layoffs of salaried employees due to pandemic

News /

Noah Webster House set to celebrate founding father's 262nd birthday with in-person bash

News /

Hartford HealthCare leaders discuss Covid-19 precautions to take during Fall

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss