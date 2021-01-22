Hartford HealthCare launches mobile vaccination clinic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare is launching a mobile vaccination clinic Friday.

The goal of the mobile clinic is to reach the community’s most vulnerable populations who are unable to leave home to get a COVID vaccination.

“This is a something that millions are trying to get, and we’re getting it first. And it’s not something that is being done to us, it’s something that is getting done for us,” said a Hartford HealthCare official.

Hartford HealthCare also plans to do much more than just mobile vaccination clinics. They also plan to have pop-up clinics, and drive-thrus to the communities most in need.