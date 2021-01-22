Hartford HealthCare launches mobile vaccination clinic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare is launching a mobile vaccination clinic Friday.

The goal of the mobile clinic is to reach the community’s most vulnerable populations who are unable to leave home to get a COVID vaccination.

“This is a something that millions are trying to get, and we’re getting it first. And it’s not something that is being done to us, it’s something that is getting done for us,” said a Hartford HealthCare official.

Hartford HealthCare also plans to do much more than just mobile vaccination clinics. They also plan to have pop-up clinics, and drive-thrus to the communities most in need.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

2 arrested after vandalizing Sandy Hook mural in Southington, doing $2.5K in damage, police say

News /

Labor and Public Employee Committee drafts bills concerning breastfeeding in workplace, recreational marijuana

News /

Dunkin’ Donuts Park to be new COVID vaccine site in Hartford

News /

Suspect jumps 70 feet from I-84 E while evading West Hartford police, CSP say; possible use of force investigation ongoing

News /

Hartford Interval House receives $200K grant

News /

Cake4Kids bakes extra special birthday cakes for Connecticut kids in need

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss