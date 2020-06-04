Hartford HealthCare offers guidance for summer gatherings during Coronavirus pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– For many people, the social isolation has been the toughest part of this pandemic. Healthcare experts realize how devastating it can be and offered guidance on getting together with family members as we go into the summer months.

It’s hard to imagine the summer months without gatherings like annual parties or barbecues, but our reality is that Covid-19 is spread mostly in enclosed, crowded environments where people spend time in close contact.

Hartford HealthCare‘s Chief Clinical Officer believes that get togethers should not be large.

“A small gathering when you have an understanding that the family is following the same precautions, and being careful,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Evp And Chief Clinical Officer, Hartford HealthCare.

Dr. Kumar says social distancing must still be practiced and wearing masks, and he urges caution with those who may be compromised, elderly or both.

Recently Governor Lamont lifted gathering restrictions, allowing ten people to gather “indoors” and 25 “outdoors” in Connecticut – while always social distancing and practicing safety measures.

Doctor Kumar says allowing people together, whether it be in a hospital or socially, has to be weighed carefully. He says getting too rigid and restrictive with rules can create mental health, anxiety and separation issues. That can be toughest on family members.

“I’d like everybody to assess their risk and benefit individually and make the common sense and the right approach at the time here. Our whole process has been balancing out there,” said Kumar.

We told you how Hartford HealthCare is allowing visitors again for the same reasons.

And today an update that they received a new supply of Remdesivir this week and have performed just under 500 convalescent “plasma” transfusions to Covid-19 patients – one of the highest numbers for a system in the country.