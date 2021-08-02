Hartford Healthcare officials address Delta variant in Connecticut and the country

(WTNH) — Top doctors with Hartford Healthcare came together on Monday to address the Delta variant in Connecticut and across the country.

According to the current data being collected, they say the Delta variant is two and a half times more contagious than the original strain.

System Director and Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Ulysses Wu calls this next spike in cases the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

As of right now, 90% of the people in hospitals nationwide are unvaccinated. In fact, less than one percent of breakthrough cases have been reported in vaccinated individuals.

“The vaccine is doing its job. We all thought the purpose of the vaccine was to completely stamp out and prevent disease but its main goal was to take a deadly disease and turn it into the common cold and it seems to be doing its job in those who are vaccinated,” Wu said.

As the COVID cases rise, cities and states are calling for COVID restrictions to return. Here in Connecticut, we are seeing masks recommended for going inside despite vaccination status.

Dr. Jim Cardon is the Chief Clinical Integration Officer at Hartford HealthCare. He says, “Mandates are really hard especially when you have a whole bunch of vaccinated people who have moved through and that’s just going to be a tough message. My advice is you have to do a risk assessment of where you are and what environment you’re in and who you’re putting at risk.”

They say the risk assessment boils down to the children, elderly and immunocompromised individuals living in your home or coming in close contact with you.