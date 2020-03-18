Hartford HealthCare officials talk coronavirus testing, keeping healthcare workers well

(WTNH)– Coronavirus testing rolled out this week at some Hartford HealthCare sites.

Dr. William Horgan, the Medical Director of Quality and Safety for Backus and Windham Hospitals, gave some medical insight from Hartford HealthCare in the video above.

It’s important to take a minute and think about the healthcare workers who are out there on the front lines, providing tests and care to those who are sick.

Hartford HealthCare VP, Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Sharon Kiely, talked about some of the new precautions the hospital is taking to keep staff and employees well during this crisis in the video below.