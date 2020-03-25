Hartford Healthcare officials talk innovative uses for ventilators to help more patients, plus facts/myths surrounding COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Health experts from Hartford Healthcare spoke with News 8 Tuesday about facts and myths regarding COVID-19 and their new, innovative method to use one ventilator to breath for two patients at the same time.

Dr. James Cardon Chief Clinical Integration Officer and Cardiologist at Hartford Healthcare talks about the status and importance of their health-workers’ personal protective equipment, ventilators, and a new, innovative way they are using one ventilator to breath for two patients.

See full interview with Dr. James Cardon in the video below:

COVID-19: KNOW THE FACTS: Infectious Disease Consultant for Hospital of Central CT, Dr. Henry Anyimadu, talks social-distancing measures, peak infection period, data around age range effected by coronavirus, and more in the video below.