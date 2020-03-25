 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Hartford Healthcare officials talk innovative uses for ventilators to help more patients, plus facts/myths surrounding COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Health experts from Hartford Healthcare spoke with News 8 Tuesday about facts and myths regarding COVID-19 and their new, innovative method to use one ventilator to breath for two patients at the same time.

RELATED: ‘It is going to get worse’: Hartford HealthCare gives update on coronavirus cases

Dr. James Cardon Chief Clinical Integration Officer and Cardiologist at Hartford Healthcare talks about the status and importance of their health-workers’ personal protective equipment, ventilators, and a new, innovative way they are using one ventilator to breath for two patients.

See full interview with Dr. James Cardon in the video below:

RELATED: Hartford HealthCare officials talk coronavirus testing, keeping healthcare workers well

COVID-19: KNOW THE FACTS: Infectious Disease Consultant for Hospital of Central CT, Dr. Henry Anyimadu, talks social-distancing measures, peak infection period, data around age range effected by coronavirus, and more in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Healthcare says they have found innovative uses for ventilators to help more patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare says they have found innovative uses for ventilators to help more patients"

Hartford Healthcare talks about the status and importance of their healthworkers' personal protective equipment, ventilators

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare talks about the status and importance of their healthworkers' personal protective equipment, ventilators"

Hartford Healthcare - COVID-19: KNOW THE FACTS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare - COVID-19: KNOW THE FACTS"

Archdiocese of Hartford cancels masses through April 30

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Archdiocese of Hartford cancels masses through April 30"

Southington teachers throw a motorcade parade for students at home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Southington teachers throw a motorcade parade for students at home"

Local hospitals, health organizations prep for surge in coronavirus patients with more screenings, field hospitals

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hospitals, health organizations prep for surge in coronavirus patients with more screenings, field hospitals"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss