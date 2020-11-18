Hartford HealthCare opening new COVID-19 testing site at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, Hartford HealthCare is partnering up with Bradley International Airport to open a permanent testing center right on the airport grounds.

The new drive-up site in Parking Lot 3 opens on Monday. It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the CT Airport Authority, said there is already an in-terminal testing location at Bradley, but it’s limited to passengers who are traveling that day. The new drive-up site, he said, is not only open to air passengers but anyone in the community.

The healthcare system says opening additional sites like the one at Bradley will help them keep up with the ongoing testing demand.

Jim Cardon, Chief Clinical Integration Officer at Hartford HealthCare, said, “Our biggest constraint right now is just to meet the ability to acquire the specimens, and we need to all work together to continue to create access to those tests so that people can get it.”

It is Hartford HealthCare’s ninth permanent COVID-19 testing center in Connecticut.