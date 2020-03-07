Hartford HealthCare opens 24-hour coronavirus command center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is leading the way for emergency preparation and communication in relation to the coronavirus.

On Friday, just hours before a hospital worker in Connecticut tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization opened a 24-hour clinical command center to help support the public and clinicians who have questions or concerns with the virus.

Officials say those with symptoms should call the hotline first at (860) 972-8100 or (toll-free) (833)-621-0600 before going to a doctor or seeing a medical professional.

More information can be found online.