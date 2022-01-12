Hartford HealthCare opens four new COVID-19 testing trailers around the state

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Conn. (WTNH) – In an effort to meet the demand for COVID testing, Hartford HealthCare is opening four new testing trailers on Wednesday at locations around the state.

HHC is ramping up the testing capabilities at locations across the state. Behind Hartford Hospital, it might look like a military operation, but it’s not. It’s a tent that just went up to increase testing capacity and there will be similar operations across the state.

“It’s very important if you feel like you got exposed or are around somebody that has COVID to come and check yourself,” said Myrna Perez, Patient Care Assistant at Hartford Hospital.

A tent nuzzled behind the hospital and several tall buildings is home to a new walk-up testing clinic. It’s one of four new testing locations the system opened to meet demand.

The four locations are:

Hartford Hospital, Hartford

Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain

Backus Hospital, Norwich

Windham Hospital, Windham

“The need is high. People need more access in different areas of the state. At this site in particular, we test asymptomatic patients and symptomatic patients,” said Giuliana Nolan, Site Lead at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

New Britain can test around 100 people a day.

“If they’re feeling unsure, they have cold symptoms, they’re not sure what it is, it’s safe to get tested and to increase capacity,” Nolan said.

Once you’re inside the test, it’s all self-administered. You will be given instructions on how to self-test.