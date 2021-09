(WTNH) — Many are returning to school and the office for the first time in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And that can be stressful for everyone.

For a lot of Connecticut residents, this month will usher in a transition from remote working to being back in the office in person.

Here to talk about the stress and how to cope with it is Dr. Jennifer Ferrand, a board-certified clinical health psychologist and Director of Well-being at Hartford HealthCare.