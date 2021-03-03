 

Hartford HealthCare receives first shipment of J&J COVID vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTHN) — Pfizer, Moderna, and now: one more tool added to the arsenal. The new, one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has officially arrived in Connecticut.

Hartford HealthCare says it’s a game-changer. With ramped-up production underway, they say it brings even more hope.

7,400 doses of J&J’s vaccine were delivered to Hartford Hospital Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: News 8 to host virtual town hall for “CT’s Shot in the Arm: the Checkup”

Data shows the first two vaccines have already decreased transmission of Covid-19 and death.

Teachers clinics across the state will be first up to get the vaccine. And the general public can choose to have J&J’s single-dose vaccine at the vaccine when signing up online through Hartford HealthCare. The Xfinity Center in Hartford is one place they can get it.

“They’re Safe. They’re effective. Effective specifically around preventing severe illness, preventing ICU admission, and definitely preventing death,” said Keith Grant, Senior System Director of Hartford HealthCare.

Yale New Haven Health received 7,400 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday and began delivering them throughout the system Wednesday.

Health officials and Connecticut leaders stress that all three vaccines significantly decrease hospitalization and death.

