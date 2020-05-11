Hartford HealthCare reports drop off in Covid-19 patients, arrival of key drug in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare is seeing numbers well under its peak of Covid-19 patients, but the drop off has been very gradual and will be long lasting.

This as we hear from a nurse about a patient’s final moments and how more of a key drug has arrived in Connecticut.

Today, Hartford HealthCare is reporting 273 Covid-19 patients across its system, down from a peak of 420 in peak times.

“This is a good decline over the last two weeks or so, but still as indicated earlier, it’s a slow decline, it’s not a precipitous decline, and we’re going to continue to see these numbers for a long time,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Evp Chief Clinical Officer, Hartford HealthCare.

And see hospitalizations.

“I anticipate that we will have some patients, Covid patients in the hospital for many, many months to go that would continue as a trend,” said Kumar.

The Director of Nursing at Midstate Medical Center weighed in.

“We are starting to see our numbers leveling off as Doctor Kumar had said, but we are still having patients coming in to the hospital every single day so this is far from over,” said Lori Nohille, Director of Nursing, Midstate Medical Center.

A 35 year nursing veteran says the hardest part is with patients not being able to have a loved on with them in their final moments.

“Having that family say goodbye via an iPad, you hear the emotion in their voice, which is very heart wrenching for the staff to experience. But they’ve done it over and over again, the good news is there are people going home,” said Nohille.

And after the FDA approved the drug “Remdesivir” for emergency use, shipments of it arrived in Connecticut on Saturday

“We got enough for about 50 patients using a five day treatment regiment, that our clinical leadership has approved. We’ve already treated about ten to fifteen patients in the last three days,” said Eric Arlia, MBA, RPH, Senior Director of System Pharmacy, Hartford HealthCare.

And UConn Health and Yale also received shipments of the drug.