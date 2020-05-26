 

Hartford HealthCare seeing more non-COVID patients since CT began reopening, weather brightened, frontline care changed since pandemic began

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare talks to News 8 about seeing more non-COVID patients since state began reopening and the weather has brightened, and how frontline care has changed over the course of the pandemic.

In the video above, Doctor Johnathan Gates, Chief of Surgery at Hartford Hospital, talks to News 8 about hospitals seeing more non-COVID patients since the state began to reopen and the weather began to brighten. He says doctors encourage patients to seek medical care in hospitals and assure the public that if you need non-COVID care, they will not be put in danger of contracting COVID by seeking medical help at a hospital.

In the video below, Audrey Scott, RN, Asst. Nurse Manager, Emergency Medicine at Hartford Hospital talks about how the pandemic has changed the way they administer front-line care, but also how the slowdown of infections has resulted in further changes to front-line care.

