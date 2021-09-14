Hartford Healthcare sends patients texts in prep for rollout of COVID-19 booster shots

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the Sept. 20 COVID-19 booster vaccine rollout date set by President Joe Biden quickly approaching, local healthcare systems are getting ready.

Information on boosters will be last minute, coming this weekend after FDA and CDC meetings. Tuesday, Hartford Healthcare started alerting its patients through text messages to patients who got their COVID vaccinations from the healthcare system. Hartford Healthcare wants to let people know they will be ready.

From the texts, people can opt to get notified when boosters become available and they are eligible.

“Everybody’s interested in where we’re going to land on boosters or not. There’s a lot of information flying around out there,” says Eric Arlia, Hartford Healthcare’s pharmacy director.

Arlia says the vaccine supply chain is looking ample and the system wants its patients to know they are getting ready, should they have to start rolling out boosters on Monday.

“Ultimately we just want to try and simplify it. Make it so people know it will be very easy for them to schedule an appointment for a booster dose when they become available.”

Arlia points out that guidelines of who will be eligible first have yet to been determined: issues like age or people with co-morbidities getting the booster first. Also unknown is whether the booster recommendation will be eight months after a patient was vaccinated.

Hartford Healthcare is planning local rollouts, at locations including doctor’s offices.

“Ideally we would love those patients who go to those medical practices for medical care to be able to go there to get their booster vaccine.”