Hartford HealthCare starts mobile coronavirus testing, announces more testing sites across the state

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More of the vulnerable populations of Hartford will have access to coronavirus testing thanks to more testing sites and mobile testing.

On Wednesday, Hartford HealthCare took mobile testing to Open Hearth — a homeless shelter — where it tested 105 residents and staff.

Officials said the mobile unit will help serve critical locations.

“We can increase access, bring our care, bring our services, bring testing to the people who need it most, most conveniently, and where it will make the greatest differences,” said Jeffrey Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare.

Healthcare providers and city leaders said they want to address underlying health inequities.

“We need to make sure that we are removing barriers with access to those tests, and that we are placing testing facilities in ways that maximize access,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

Mobile testing will be rolling out every day in different locations. In Hartford alone, Hartford HealthCare will be doing more than 700 tests per day.

While that may mean more positive cases, Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare, said that may not be a bad thing.

“Active cases in Connecticut will continue to rise because we’re testing more people, but I would not be concerned with that,” he said. “With the effort the governor’s putting into contact tracing, increased testing, I think it’s going to help our community get back on our feet together very quickly, hopefully soon.”

The city’s North End testing site will open soon. Hartford HealthCare also said more locations will open in Mystic, Westport, Newington and Enfield.

To get tested at any site, visitors need a referral from their physician or advanced practitioner provider. This can be done by their provider filling out the form online or sending a secure email with appropriate information to HHCCOVID19TEST@hhchealth.org. If they don’t have a provider they may call the HHC Clinical Command Center at (860) 972-8100.