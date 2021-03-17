Hartford HealthCare to allow people to choose which vaccine they want

Conn. (WTNH) — In the race to get people vaccinated, the message from healthcare experts has been to take whichever FDA-approved shot you can once eligible. Now, some healthcare systems in Connecticut are giving you a choice, Hartford HealthCare making the announcement this week.

People can now choose which vaccine they would like: Pfizer, Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. Yale also offers the option.

Here in Connecticut, a new age group will be eligible soon. Both Hartford HealthCare and Yale have administered more than 100,000 vaccinations. As more age groups become eligible, that number will grow.

News 8 spoke with a Hartford HealthCare expert who said he hasn’t seen a supply problem. What he has found is that the patients seem to be very educated about the virus and the pandemic. He said it makes sense to give people a choice.

“I think it’s only fair. It’s consistent with our values, right? Not just Hartford Healthcare, but, within health systems. You get to choose your provider and the kind of care you get exposed to,” Keith Grant, APRN, HHC Infection Prevention.

“We do provide this option because some individuals have preferences but generally our goal should be as a community to vaccinate as many people as fast as possible at this time,” Dr. Ajay Kumar, EVP Chief Clinical Officer Hartford Healthcare.

By getting as many people vaccinated as possible, we build herd immunity to defeat the pandemic. Grant agreed that having a choice might sway those people who are on the fence about even getting vaccinated.