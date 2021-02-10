Hartford HealthCare to announce mass COVID-19 vaccination site in New Britain aimed to help communities of color get vaccinated

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut ranks fourth in the nation in vaccine distribution. But communities of color are hit harder by COVID and now it appears aren’t getting vaccinated at the same rates.

On Wednesday, New Britain, Hartford HealthCare and the city are launching a new vaccine site in hopes that people 65 and older will get vaccinated.

More than half of Connecticut’s 75 and older crowd has been vaccinated. But when state health officials drilled in on that data, clear disparities emerged between communities of color.

For instance, under 20% of New Britain residents 75 and older had been vaccinated while nearly 50% of that same age group in Stamford.

Over in Middletown, local clergy and ministers are also trying to reach minority communities who may be hesitant to get vaccinated.

Hopewell Baptist Church hosted a pop up clinic to try to reach more minorities who may be hesitant about the vaccine and concerned about going to a health care clinic.

“You have to bring it to the people,” said Rev. Robyn Anderson, a member of the Middletown Area Ministerial Alliance. “You have to bring it to the community and that the church is a place where people feel safe.”

