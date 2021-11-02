Hartford HealthCare administers COVID-19 vaccines to children on Tuesday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare is beginning to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday night.

This comes as an advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unanimously decided Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot should be opened to young children.

RELATED: CDC advisers recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

The Food and Drug Administration already approved the kid-sized doses, which is just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signed off on the approval. It now marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: YNHH, HHC, CT Children’s poised to begin COVID vaccinations for kids 5-11, waiting for CDC final OK

Hartford HealthCare says they will begin vaccinating children at 8 p.m.

Watch a live event here.