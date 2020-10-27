Hartford HealthCare to expand COVID-19 testing to CT Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare plans to make more COVID-19 testing available at the Connecticut Convention Center.

The venue was used during the pandemic once before. It was made into a makeshift field hospital back in the peak of the coronavirus outbreak to help hospitalize infected patients.

Since March, Hartford HealthCare claims it has performed 382,000 tests.

More than 90% of those test results are returned within less than three days.

The organization has 930 mobile testing sites.

Officials are expected to announce more on the expansion this morning at 11 a.m. You can stream the announcement on your News 8 app.