Hartford HealthCare to expand COVID-19 testing to CT Convention Center

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare plans to make more COVID-19 testing available at the Connecticut Convention Center.

The venue was used during the pandemic once before. It was made into a makeshift field hospital back in the peak of the coronavirus outbreak to help hospitalize infected patients.

Since March, Hartford HealthCare claims it has performed 382,000 tests.

More than 90% of those test results are returned within less than three days.

The organization has 930 mobile testing sites.

Officials are expected to announce more on the expansion this morning at 11 a.m. You can stream the announcement on your News 8 app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Unclaimed $100k lottery prize in Windsor Locks, ticket to expire soon

News /

Hartford mayor discourages families from trick-or-treating, handing out candy amid pandemic

News /

Gov. Lamont cracks down on bars masquerading as restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

News /

Amazon delivery van stolen in Hartford, one suspect still at large after crashing through fence

News /

Southington HS going remote on Monday after COVID causes staffing shortage

News /

More than 650K absentee ballots in CT have yet to be returned

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss